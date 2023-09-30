Greg Lloyd is one of the best players in Steelers history and he recently got the opportunity to speak about how the Steelers scouted him as an NFL draft prospect out of Fort Valley State University. Lloyd recently sat down with The Eddie Mata Show and spoke about the process of how he got on the Steeler's radar. He said Bill Nunn was responsible for finding many of the HBCU players that the Steelers selected.

“Bill Nunn is directly responsible for that because nobody was going to those black colleges. Bill saw a niche there, and I think he kind of got, you know, he got in Coach Noll’s ear.”

Lloyd then spoke about how Bill found out about him.

“I’ll tell you exactly what happened,” Lloyd continued. “Bill Nunn was the scout along with, at that time, Tom Donahoe, who came and worked me out. Back then, we played in the Black College All-Star Game. It was called the Freedom Bowl. I got the great Eddie Rob [Robinson] as my coach. Come game day, they put me in the middle. I led the team in tackles. Intercept the ball, should have scored, story of my life.”

Lloyd said that Nunn sent then-defensive coordinator Tony Dungy to scout the game.

“Who was at that game, Tony Dungy,” Lloyd said. “Tony Dungy, at the time, was the Steelers defensive coordinator. He had already played for the Steelers. Tony probably said two or three words to me, and that was about it. I'm pretty sure Bill Nunn had sent him there. They weren't just looking at me.”

After the game occurred, one of Nunn's employees Tom Donahoe was able to get film of his performance in the game and was impressed by Lloyd's skills. He conferred with Nunn about Lloyd and they contacted Lloyd to schedule a visit with him at Fort Valley State.

“Scout came down, and he is probably going to be mad at me if he sees this,” Lloyd said while struggling to remember the name. “Coach called me, said there is a scout from the Steelers who wants you to run for him. I'm going, ‘It's raining outside.' I thought I said it on the inside, but it came out. Coach said, ‘Put your own spikes on,' but this a holiday. I'm going call his name Tom Donahoe. He comes out and says, ‘You want to run in the rain?' I said, ‘If you want me to run in the rain, I'll run in the rain.”

Lloyd recalls the visit, saying, “I ran on grass. I think the first run was like 4.6 something. 4.6, raining on grass. He goes, ‘Has anybody else been here to run you?' No. ‘Let's go in the gym.' So, I got to change shoes. Go in the gym, and I run again for him. He looks at me and says, ‘Run it again.' I ran it again. I'm too afraid to ask what was my time. I knew at RFK [the Heritage Bowl] I had run like 4.5.”

Regardless of the time, Greg Lloyd was able to win over the support of the Steelers and they drafted him in the sixth round with the 150th overall pick in the draft. Lloyd's story should be inspirational for HBCU players aspiring to play professionally, as it shows that if you have the talent the right team will find you.