As the preseason ends, several HBCU football alumni have earned the honor of being named to the 53-man roster for NFL teams around the league. These players look to make a mark on their teams and become All-Pro and Hall-of-Fame talent in the league like several HBCU alumni that have played before them. The list features several notable names who can affect a game on any given Sunday as well as first-year and second-year players looking to jumpstart a successful career.

The HBCU football alumni that made an NFL roster to start the 2023-2024 season is below.