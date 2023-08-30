As the preseason ends, several HBCU football alumni have earned the honor of being named to the 53-man roster for NFL teams around the league. These players look to make a mark on their teams and become All-Pro and Hall-of-Fame talent in the league like several HBCU alumni that have played before them. The list features several notable names who can affect a game on any given Sunday as well as first-year and second-year players looking to jumpstart a successful career.
The HBCU football alumni that made an NFL roster to start the 2023-2024 season is below.
|Name
|NFL Team
|Position
|HBCU
|Javon Hargrave
|San Francisco 49ers
|LB
|South Carolina State
|Darius “Shaquille” Leonard
|Indianapolis Colts
|DL
|South Carolina State
|Cobie Durant
|Los Angeles Rams
|CB
|South Carolina State
|Antonio Hamilton Sr.
|Arizona Cardinals
|CB
|South Carolina State
|Tytus Howard
|Houston Texans
|OT
|Alabama State
|Terron Armstead
|Miami Dolphins
|T
|University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
|Jamie Gillan
|New York Giants
|P
|University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
|Markquese Bell
|Dallas Cowboys
|S
|Florida A&M
|Trent Scott
|Washington Commanders
|T
|Grambling
|James Houston
|Detroit Lions
|LB
|Jackson State
|Isaiah Bolden
|New England Patriots
|CB
|Jackson State
|Joshua Miles
|Atlanta Falcons
|OL
|Morgan State
|Ricky Lee
|Carolina Panthers
|T
|North Carolina A&T
|KhaDarel Hodge
|Atlanta Falcons
|WR
|Prairie View A&M
|Ja'Tyre Carter
|Chicago Bears
|OL
|Southern
|Danny Johnson
|Washington Commanders
|CB
|Southern
|Grover Stewart
|Indianapolis Colts
|DT
|Albany State
|Joshua Williams
|Kansas City Chiefs
|CB
|Fayetteville State
|Kion Smith
|Miami Dolphins
|OT
|Fayetteville State
|Emanuel Wilson
|Green Bay Packers
|RB
|Fort Valley State