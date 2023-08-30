As the preseason ends, several HBCU football alumni have earned the honor of being named to the 53-man roster for NFL teams around the league. These players look to make a mark on their teams and become All-Pro and Hall-of-Fame talent in the league like several HBCU alumni that have played before them. The list features several notable names who can affect a game on any given Sunday as well as first-year and second-year players looking to jumpstart a successful career.

The HBCU football alumni that made an NFL roster to start the 2023-2024 season is below.

NameNFL TeamPositionHBCU
Javon HargraveSan Francisco 49ersLBSouth Carolina State
Darius “Shaquille” LeonardIndianapolis ColtsDLSouth Carolina State
Cobie DurantLos Angeles RamsCBSouth Carolina State
Antonio Hamilton Sr.Arizona CardinalsCBSouth Carolina State
Tytus HowardHouston TexansOTAlabama State
Terron ArmsteadMiami DolphinsTUniversity of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Jamie GillanNew York GiantsPUniversity of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Markquese BellDallas CowboysSFlorida A&M
Trent ScottWashington CommandersTGrambling
James HoustonDetroit LionsLBJackson State
Isaiah BoldenNew England PatriotsCBJackson State
Joshua MilesAtlanta FalconsOLMorgan State
Ricky LeeCarolina PanthersTNorth Carolina A&T
KhaDarel HodgeAtlanta FalconsWRPrairie View A&M
Ja'Tyre CarterChicago BearsOLSouthern
Danny JohnsonWashington CommandersCBSouthern
Grover StewartIndianapolis ColtsDTAlbany State
Joshua WilliamsKansas City ChiefsCBFayetteville State
Kion SmithMiami DolphinsOTFayetteville State
Emanuel WilsonGreen Bay PackersRBFort Valley State