Since the inception of LIV Golf, the golfing world has been shaken to its core. The PGA Tour has seen some of its top-end talent peeled away by the Saudi-funded rival. Yet, LIV Golf has struggled to gain any attraction on television, with its ratings still in the tank. Maybe that is why LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman is being replaced.

LIV Golf is set to announce Scott O'Neil as the new CEO and commissioner as early as next week, according to ESPN.

O'Neil previously worked as the CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers and later oversaw both the Sixers and the New Jersey Devils as CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Norman is not just going away. At least not just yet. His contract with LIV Golf does not expire the summer of 2025. He stated that he plans on still being a part of the upstart golf league.

Norman had become synonymous with LIV Golf. He has reiterated numerous times he believes the game needs more of a global feel, and the PGA Tour simply does not offer that. Several players agree, having jumped ship.

But most fans believe the sole reason for ditching the PGA Tour for LIV Golf was monetary. Jon Rahm reportedly signed with LIV Golf for more than $400 million. Others signed massively lucrative deals to switch sides.

Of course, players who made that decision were criticized. The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), who bankrolls LIV Golf, has been accused of sportswashing. Sportswashing is the use of sports to improve a reputation and distract from negative publicity.

The Saudi Kingdom has been accused of war crimes, the killing of an American journalist, hate crimes against minorities and women, among many other things.

The Saudi Crown Price, Mohammed bin Salman, has even openly admitted to sportswashing.

“If it’s sportswashing and it improves my gross domestic product (GDP) by 1%, then I will continue doing sportswashing,” bin Salman said in September 2023.

Apparently, it will no longer be Norman helping Saudi Arabia with that goal. Instead, it will be O'Neil's.