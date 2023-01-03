By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter made a shocking revelation on Tuesday, confessing to a more than 30-year-old altercation with his wife, Rosalind, amid an alleged attempt at blackmail during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In a shocking address via Twitter, Berhalter revealed that an individual had attempted to blackmail him during the World Cup with information over a dispute involving the USMNT coach and his wife from 1991.

Amid the threats of blackmail, Berhalter has come forth with his own account of the story.

Berhalter admits in his statement that an altercation in 1991 between him and his now-wife Rosalinda turned physical and resulted in him kicking her.

“We had been dating for four months when an incident happened between us that would shape the future of our relationship. One night, while out drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs,” said Berhalter.

“There are zero excuses for my actions that night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day… I voluntarily sought out counseling to learn, grow and improve — one of the most valuable decisions that I ever made. To this day, that type of behavior has never been repeated.”

U.S. Soccer announced it would be conducting an investigation into the incident following Berhalter’s statement on Tuesday. The statement also alleges multiple potential incidents of inappropriate behavior towards members of the U.S. Soccer staff, in addition to the incident involving Rosalind.

Berhalter’s contract expired at the end of 2022, and his future with the USMNT remains unclear, especially amid recent allegations and ongoing investigation.

Berhalter and Rosalind have been married for more than 25 years. Berhalter was the manager of the USMNT since 2018.

U.S. Soccer announced it had retained Alston & Bird LLP to conduct its investigation into the accusations against Gregg Berhalter.