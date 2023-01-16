We’ve recently seen a few Pokemon featured for the Tera Raid Battle in Scarlet and Violet, with Delibird and Cinderace. We’ve got news on the followingPokemon Raid Battle and we’ll let you in on what we know. Greninja, the next 7 Star Pokemon Raid Battle and Tandemaus, the 8th 7 Star Pokemon Raid Battle

The Next 7 Star Pokemon Raid Battle

As tweeted by Serebii.net, the next 7 Star Pokemon Raid Battle will have the Tera type of Poison with the Mightiest Mark, similar to the recent Pokemon Raid Battle for Cinderace. The seventh Tera Raid Battle has been confirmed to be one of the starter favorites from the 6th generation of Pokemon games, Greninja, and will run from January 27 to January 30 and February 10 to February 13, 2023.

Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed. Battle against Poison Tera Type Greninja. Runs from January 27th through January 29th and February 10th through February 12th Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkTpic.twitter.com/L0Nc0ZMnRe — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) January 16, 2023

Remembering the Pokemon Weakness Chart, Poison types are weak against Ground and Psychic-type moves. Since Greninja is also a Water-type, it will also be weak against Lightning and Grass-type moves. Make sure that you remember your weakness basics before using this Pokemon for Ranked Battles. Catching this particular Greninja would be a big help in your Pokemon ranked battles since it can easily drench Fire, Ground, and Rock-types since it is a water type and have its advantage against Grass and Fairy-type from the Poison Tera type advantage.

Upcoming 8th Tera Raid Battle

There have been updates that the 8th Tera Raid Battle will be for Tandemaus with a Fairy Tera type happening on February 13 to 15, 2023 to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Tandemaus is the Couple Pokemon that works as one, similar to Falinks and Exeggcute. This Pokemon is currently one of the best Support Pokemon in VGC ranking second to Farigiraf. Those that are looking to be part of the competitive scene should make sure that they catch one to get an upper hand advantage as this Pokemon has a Fairy Tera type.

Serebii Update: A Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Valentine's Day Raid event has been announced, focuses on Fairy-type Tandemaus.

Runs from February 13th through 15th https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkTpic.twitter.com/RhlQSOWCES — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) January 12, 2023

There are a lot of great Tera type Pokemon that you can still look out for since we’re only in the early stages of the game’s lifetime. Perhaps we can see more Pokemon come in from other generations of the game through Tera Raid Battles. Make sure to check in to know more about the latest news, updates, and events in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet here on ClutchPoints Gaming! Best of luck, Trainers!