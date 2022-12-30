By Ziggy Chavez · 4 min read

Pokemon has always had this mechanic of having advantages and disadvantages when it comes to battling. Pokemon weakness and resistance play an essential role in the battling system whether causal or competitive. In this Pokemon VGC for Dummies: Type Match-ups, we’ll let you in on a refresher course as to what is super effective and not very effective in a Pokemon VGC battle.

If you have been intrigued by the Pokemon VGC scene and would like to start your journey you’ll find this version of Pokemon VGC for Dummies pretty helpful. We’re here to remind you that the core premise of Pokemon battles is the effectiveness of your moves against your opponent. Back in the first generation of the games, it was easy to remember all types of match-ups as it was as simple as water beats fire, fire beats grass, and grass beats water. As the franchise expanded to more generations of games, these types were shaken up as we were introduced to new types like fairy, steel, dragon, etc. Let’s try to take a step back and refresh ourselves with what type match-ups are.

Type Match-Ups

As mentioned, there are type match-up triangles that we should familiarize ourselves with. These essentially will help you remember which Pokemon is effective against the other. Terrastalizing Pokemon is now part of the meta thanks to it being introduced in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet series which makes it more important to know all of these. Of course, a good amount of knowledge from knowing who the Pokemon is and what types they are is one thing, but knowing what is super effective against them is key to winning Pokemon battles.

Currently, there are 15 type match-up triangles that are in the game:

Electric is super effective against Water, Water is super effective against Ground, and Ground is super effective against Electric

is super effective against Water, is super effective against Ground, and is super effective against Electric Ground is super effective against Poison, Poison is super effective against Grass, and Grass is super effective against Ground.

is super effective against Poison, is super effective against Grass, and is super effective against Ground. Grass is super effective against Rock, Rock is super effective against Bug, and Bug is super effective against Grass.

is super effective against Rock, is super effective against Bug, and is super effective against Grass. Fire is super effective against Ice, Ice is super effective against Ground, and Ground is super effective against Fire.

is super effective against Ice, is super effective against Ground, and is super effective against Fire. Ice is super effective against Ground, Ground is super effective against Steel, and Steel is super effective against Ice.

is super effective against Ground, is super effective against Steel, and is super effective against Ice. Flying is super effective against Fighting, Fighting is super effective against Rock, and Rock is super effective against Flying.

is super effective against Fighting, is super effective against Rock, and is super effective against Flying. Flying is super effective against Fighting, Fighting is super effective against Ice, and Ice is super effective against Flying.

is super effective against Fighting, is super effective against Ice, and is super effective against Flying. Rock is super effective against Fire, Fire is super effective against Steel, and Steel is super effective against Rock.

is super effective against Fire, is super effective against Steel, and is super effective against Rock. Ice is super effective against Ground, Ground is super effective against Rock, and Rock is super effective against Ice.

is super effective against Ground, is super effective against Rock, and is super effective against Ice. Ice is super effective against Grass, Grass is super effective against Rock, and Rock is super effective against Ice.

is super effective against Grass, is super effective against Rock, and is super effective against Ice. Rock is super effective against Fire, Fire is super effective against Grass, and Grass is super effective against Rock.

is super effective against Fire, is super effective against Grass, and is super effective against Rock. Rock is super effective against Flying, Flying is super effective against Grass, and Grass is super effective against Rock.

is super effective against Flying, is super effective against Grass, and is super effective against Rock. Ground is effective against Fire, Fire is super effective against Grass, and Grass is super effective against Ground.

There are other type match-ups that you should remember like resistance. Meaning these specific types only receive about half the damage the attack dishes out:

Rock and Steel are resistant to Normal attacks

and are resistant to Normal attacks Fire , Water , Rock , and Dragon are resistant to Fire attacks

, , , and are resistant to Fire attacks Water , Grass , and Dragon are resistant to Water attacks

, , and are resistant to Water attacks Fire , Grass , Poison , Flying , Bug , Dragon, and Steel are resistant to Grass attacks

, , , , , and are resistant to Grass attacks Grass , Electric , and Dragon are resistant to Electric attacks

, , and are resistant to Electric attacks Fire , Water , Ice , and Steel are resistant to Ice attacks

, , , and are resistant to Ice attacks Poison , Flying , Psychic , Bug , and Fairy are resistant to Fighting attacks

, , , , and are resistant to Fighting attacks Poison , Ground , Rock , and Ghost are resistant to Poison attacks

, , , and are resistant to Poison attacks Grass and Bug are resistant to Ground attacks

and are resistant to Ground attacks Electric and Rock are resistant to Flying attacks

and are resistant to Flying attacks Psychic and Steel are resistant to Psychic attacks

and are resistant to Psychic attacks Fire , Fighting, Poison , Flying , Ghost , Steel , and Fairy are resistant to Bug attacks

, , , , , and are resistant to Bug attacks Fighting , Ground , and Steel are resistant to Rock attacks

, , and are resistant to Rock attacks Dark is resistant to Ghost attacks

is resistant to Ghost attacks Steel is resistant to Dragon attacks

is resistant to Dragon attacks Fighting , Dark , and Fairy are resistant to Dark attacks

, , and are resistant to Dark attacks Fire , Water , Electric , and Steel are resistant to Steel attacks

, , , and are resistant to Steel attacks Fire, Poison, and Steel are resistant to Fairy attacks.

While there are some types that resist damage, there are other types that don’t hit at all:

Ghost-type Pokemon are not affected by Normal attacks

Pokemon are not affected by Normal attacks Ground-type Pokemon are not affected by Electric attacks

Pokemon are not affected by Electric attacks Ghost-type Pokemon are not affected by Fighting attacks

Pokemon are not affected by Fighting attacks Steel-type Pokemon are not affected by Poison attacks

Pokemon are not affected by Poison attacks Flying-type Pokemon are not affected by Ground attacks

Pokemon are not affected by Ground attacks Dark-type Pokemon are not affected by Psychic attacks

Pokemon are not affected by Psychic attacks Normal-type Pokemon are not affected by Ghost attacks

Pokemon are not affected by Ghost attacks Fairy-type Pokemon are not affected by Dragon attacks

It is important to take note of all these technicalities of Pokemon weakness and resistance to gain an advantage against your opponent. It is imperative that you have a variety of Pokemon types in your team that complete the match-up type triangle that can make a huge difference in the success of your team. I hope this Pokemon VGC for Dummies: Type Match-Ups was able to help you on your road to being the best there is. Best of luck, Trainers!