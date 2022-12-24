By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies came out with a statement win against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. It’s true that the Devin Booker-less Suns came into the matchup shorthanded, but the fact that the Grizzlies still pummelled them in a 25-point blowout is a clear indication of Memphis’ intentions this season.

What’s even more surprising is the fact that Thursday’s 125-100 win over the fourth-seeded Suns represented the first time this season that Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. all played together. If this is an indication of how the Grizzlies will fare with their Big 3 in the mix, then the rest of the NBA should be terrified.

Morant actually didn’t have the best of games against Phoenix. The All-Star pint guard finished with just 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting. He did dish out 11 assists and grabbed five rebounds, but is is clear that this was far from a vintage performance from him.

Thankfully, Jackson did the heavy lifting for Memphis in this one, producing an eye-popping 24-point, 10-rebound double-double with goodies. Bane, who shot just 4-of-13 from the floor, chipped in with 17 points.

Dillon Brooks also did his part with 16 points, while Brandon Clarke came off the bench to pour in 24 points and 10 boards. It goes without saying that this was a total team effort for the Grizzlies.

If they keep on playing like this, then Memphis is definitely going to strike fear in all of their opponents’ hearts. This starts on Sunday with a Christmas Day matchup against the Golden State Warriors.