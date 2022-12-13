By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Memphis Grizzlies took down the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, and it’s thanks in large part to Jaren Jackson Jr.

While JJJ only had 15 points in the game, his presence on the defensive end allowed the Grizzlies to win 128-103. He recorded a Defensive Player of the year-worthy performance, finishing with a total of eight blocks on top of seven defensive rebounds.

EIGHT FREAKING BLOCKS!

Already without Trae Young, the Hawks had an even more difficult time scoring. They were only able to make 35.6 percent of their 104 field goal attempts in the game, unable to figure out how they can score against Jackson.

In the process, JJJ made Grizzlies history as he tied Pau Gasol, Marc Gasol and Stromile Swift for the most blocks in a game for the franchise. Even better, he is now on pace to be the first player since Alonzo Mourning to average 15 points and 3.5 or more blocks in a season.

Mourning did it three times in his career (1992-93, 1998-99, 1999-00). After his performance on Monday, Jackson is now averaging 18.4 points and 3.6 blocks in the 11 games he has played so far.

Ja Morant wasn’t able to play against the Hawks due to a thigh injury, but it’s safe to assume he’s ecstatic after seeing that performance from his running mate.

The challenge for Jaren Jackson Jr. now is to stay healthy and be consistent with the Grizzlies. If he can do that, it’s easy to see not just one or two DPOY trophies in his cabinet in the near future.