The Grizzlies are set to have Ja Morant back from suspension soon and Adam Silver recently revealed what he needs to do ahead.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been struggling to start the 2023-24 NBA season. The Grizzlies have been hit with a rash of injuries that has decimated their lineup in addition to being without star player Ja Morant due to suspension. But help should soon be on the way as the end of Ja Morant's suspension should be drawing near. NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently remarked via Marc J. Spears of ESPN's Andscape that he does intend to check in with Morant and that he's apparently completed everything he's needed to ahead of a return to the court.

Adam Silver says he intends to check in with Ja Morant next week and says “to the best of my knowledge he’s complied with what he has to do.” — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 10, 2023

It's not clear what Silver has in mind regarding what Ja Morant needs to accomplish before he returns to the Grizzlies lineup but Dec. 21 is the day when he will be eligible to return from suspension and to the court. The Grizzlies are currently 6-15 and 4-6 in their last ten games. They're currently in 13th place in the Western Conference standings ahead of only the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs.

Morant was suspended 25 games by the NBA for a social media video that appeared in the offseason showing Morant flashing a gun on camera while in the passenger seat of a car. It was the second incident involving Morant showing a gun live on camera. The first incident occurred during last season and he was given an eight game suspension.

Last season, Morant returned in time for the playoffs but suffered a hand injury during the Grizzlies first round playoff series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.