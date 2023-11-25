Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant shares his outlook on dealing with obstacles in the form of a philosophical tweet.

By now, almost everyone has heard of the NBA's decision to suspend Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant for 25 games due to repeated gun-flashing incidents on social media. Over halfway through the suspension, Morant has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share his perspective on dealing with the suspension.

Morant's tweet reads, “Be grateful even for the hardship, setbacks, & bad people. dealing with such obstacles is an essential part of training in the Art of Peace.” Accompanied by meditation emojis, Morant's message hints at a philosophical approach to adversity.

The suspension, initially reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, and later detailed by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, outlines the conditions for Morant's return to the court. The 25-game ban, which started at the beginning of the 2023-24 NBA season, illustrates the league's commitment to maintaining a standard of conduct both on and off the court.

Morant's outlook, expressed through a tweet, provides a glimpse into his mindset as he navigates the consequences of his actions. The use of terms like “Art of Peace” suggests an introspective approach to the challenges he faces, as he encourages gratitude even in the face of adversity.

The Grizzlies, who have seen Morant emerge as a key player and leader, have undoubtedly felt the impact of his absence during the suspension. They currently hold the 14th seed in the Western Conference and have started the season with just three wins in 15 games. Morant's on-court skills and leadership have been instrumental in the team's recent success, making his temporary departure a significant setback.

As the Grizzlies learn to adjust to life without their star point guard, Ja Morant's philosophical tweet adds a layer of introspection to the conversation, showcasing a player's willingness to (finally) confront and learn from the hurdles presented by life in and out of the game. Morant's journey in the “Art of Peace” will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike as he works towards his return to the hardwood following his ban.