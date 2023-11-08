Tonight's matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Miami Heat will be one to watch, only to see what the starting lineups and rotations will be like due to a lengthy injury report on both sides. According to the official NBA injury report, there are a total of 22 players in this game that have an injury designation.
In terms of players who are out, the Grizzlies have eight players who are listed as such and John Konchar who is listed as “doubtful.” That leaves Memphis with a 10-man roster.
It's important to understand that some of the players listed as “out” for the Grizzlies have already been determined. For example, it's been known Steven Adams is done for the rest of the season and that Ja Morant is serving a 25-game suspension, but both are still on the report as “out.”
For the Heat, there are five players out, but most of them haven't seen that many minutes except for Caleb Martin who has been out for most of the season. However, star players like Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, etc. are on the injury report, but are either listed as “probable” or “available,” despite having issues.
While injuries are always a component of any sport, tons of issues through seven games has to be frustrating for both teams. The Heat are trying to build off their win in a thriller to the Los Angeles Lakers while the Grizzlies are trying to bounce back after a 1-6 start to the season.
1st stop on our 4-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/I9Rcl2eTPs
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 8, 2023
Here is the list of the players on the injury report, their designation, and the reason for the mark:
Memphis Grizzlies
Steven Adams (Out): Right Knee; PCL Sprain
Brandon Clarke (Out): Left Achilles; Tendon Repair
GG Jackson (Out): G League – Two-Way
John Konchar (Doubtful): Right Hip; Strain
Jake LaRavia (Out) G League – On Assignment
Ja Morant (Out): League Suspension
Derrick Rose (Out): Left Knee; Injury Recovery
Xavier Tillman (Out) Left Knee; Soreness
Vince Williams Jr. (Out) G League – Two-Way
Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo (Available) Injury/Illness – Left Hip; Contusion
Thomas Bryant (Available) Injury/Illness – Lower Back; Spasms
Jimmy Butler (Probable) Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Tendinitis
Jamal Cain (Out) Injury/Illness – Stomach; Non-covid Illness
R.J. Hampton (Out) G League – Two-Way
Haywood Highsmith (Available) Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Sprain
Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Available) Injury/Illness – Right Calf; Strain
Nikola Jovic (Out) Injury/Illness – Head; Non-covid illness
Kevin Love (Available) Injury/Illness – Left Shoulder; Contusion
Caleb Martin (Out) Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Tendinosis
Duncan Robinson (Available) Injury/Illness – Right Wrist; Sprain
Dru Smith (Available) Injury/Illness – Right AC Joint; Sprain
Cole Swider (Out) G League – Two-Way