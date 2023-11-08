Before the Grizzlies and the Heat face off tonight, the injury report is insane as it consists of 22 players who have a designation.

Tonight's matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Miami Heat will be one to watch, only to see what the starting lineups and rotations will be like due to a lengthy injury report on both sides. According to the official NBA injury report, there are a total of 22 players in this game that have an injury designation.

In terms of players who are out, the Grizzlies have eight players who are listed as such and John Konchar who is listed as “doubtful.” That leaves Memphis with a 10-man roster.

It's important to understand that some of the players listed as “out” for the Grizzlies have already been determined. For example, it's been known Steven Adams is done for the rest of the season and that Ja Morant is serving a 25-game suspension, but both are still on the report as “out.”

For the Heat, there are five players out, but most of them haven't seen that many minutes except for Caleb Martin who has been out for most of the season. However, star players like Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, etc. are on the injury report, but are either listed as “probable” or “available,” despite having issues.

While injuries are always a component of any sport, tons of issues through seven games has to be frustrating for both teams. The Heat are trying to build off their win in a thriller to the Los Angeles Lakers while the Grizzlies are trying to bounce back after a 1-6 start to the season.

1st stop on our 4-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/I9Rcl2eTPs — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 8, 2023

Here is the list of the players on the injury report, their designation, and the reason for the mark:

Steven Adams (Out): Right Knee; PCL Sprain

Brandon Clarke (Out): Left Achilles; Tendon Repair

GG Jackson (Out): G League – Two-Way

John Konchar (Doubtful): Right Hip; Strain

Jake LaRavia (Out) G League – On Assignment

Ja Morant (Out): League Suspension

Derrick Rose (Out): Left Knee; Injury Recovery

Xavier Tillman (Out) Left Knee; Soreness

Vince Williams Jr. (Out) G League – Two-Way

Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo (Available) Injury/Illness – Left Hip; Contusion

Thomas Bryant (Available) Injury/Illness – Lower Back; Spasms

Jimmy Butler (Probable) Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Tendinitis

Jamal Cain (Out) Injury/Illness – Stomach; Non-covid Illness

R.J. Hampton (Out) G League – Two-Way

Haywood Highsmith (Available) Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Sprain

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Available) Injury/Illness – Right Calf; Strain

Nikola Jovic (Out) Injury/Illness – Head; Non-covid illness

Kevin Love (Available) Injury/Illness – Left Shoulder; Contusion

Caleb Martin (Out) Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Tendinosis

Duncan Robinson (Available) Injury/Illness – Right Wrist; Sprain

Dru Smith (Available) Injury/Illness – Right AC Joint; Sprain

Cole Swider (Out) G League – Two-Way