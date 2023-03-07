The past weekend has not been kind to fans of the Memphis Grizzlies. After all, face of the franchise Ja Morant will be away from the team for an unspecified period of time following a string of troubles away from the hardwood. However, before the Grizzlies even suspended Morant, their weekend was already off to a terrible start after losing Brandon Clarke to a torn Achilles following a non-contact injury on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets.

As a result, Clarke will now miss the stretch run for the Grizzlies, and he further depletes their shorthanded frontcourt with the postseason looming. Nonetheless, the Grizzlies forward appears to be in high spirits even as he stares at the prospect of a lengthy rehab process.

Posting on his Instagram story, Brandon Clarke revealed that the surgery he had on his injured Achilles was successful.

“surgery went well n was successful, thank you for the prayers 🙏,” Clarke wrote.

A torn Achilles is one of the scariest injuries a professional basketball player can suffer. In some cases, players who have suffered through an Achilles tear have not been able to return to the level they played at prior to the devastating lower-body injury.

However, plenty of NBA players, including big name stars, have experienced the lengthy and painful rehabilitation process that comes next and they have managed to overcome this setback to return at a high level. In particular, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson have proven that they can still perform at an exceptional level despite missing chunks of time. Thus, it won’t be a surprise if Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke follows in their footsteps.

One thing that should aid Clarke in his recovery is that time is on his side; at 26 years old, he’s one of the youngest most prominent players to suffer the injury in recent memory.

A torn Achilles has usually meant an absence of around nine months to over a year; it seems like Clarke wouldn’t be back on the court until at least December 2023 at the earliest. Here’s to hoping for a quick recovery for the Grizzlies forward.