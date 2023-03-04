Let’s keep our fingers crossed this is the Memphis Grizzlies’ rock-bottom.

Mere minutes after Memphis announced that Ja Morant would be “away from the team” for at least the next two games amid more off-court drama, Brandon Clarke’s agent old ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski the Grizzlies’ reserve big man has suffered a torn Achilles tendon and will be out for the season’s remainder.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 4, 2023

Clarke sustained the injury during the first quarter of his team’s blowout loss to the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Planting off his left foot while chasing his own missed free throw, Clarke immediately came up lame, grabbing at the back of his left leg while crumpling to the floor.

He was quickly carried to the locker room, shortly after which the Grizzlies announced that Clarke would be out for the game’s remainder with a lower left leg injury. He reportedly left Ball Arena on a golf cart for further evaluation before Denver was finished avenging last week’s loss to Memphis at FedEx Forum.

The loss of Clarke is a big one for a Grizzlies team that’s already missing Steven Adams and has long relied on his explosive athleticism for dynamic production off the bench. Expect Xavier Tillman Sr. and Santi Aldama to see more playing time with Clarke on the shelf, especially until Adams returns at some point in the next couple weeks.

Morant’s de facto suspension—issued by the team as the league investigates the matter—came after he posted a video on Instagram Live in the wee hours of Saturday morning brandishing a gun at a club. Four of the Grizzlies’ next five games are national broadcasts, including the two Morant is already scheduled to miss against the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, plus another battle with the rival Golden State Warriors on Thursday.