Memphis Grizzlies forward David Roddy might have won over the hearts of NBA fans before the season.

Averaging 13.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game during Summer League after being a standout player for the Colorado State Rams, his physique doesn’t scream NBA player. He’s undersized for a player that likes to make his money inside of the paint, at 6-foot-5. He’s stocky, as well, at 252 pounds.

However, despite all of that, Roddy usually excels because he just knows how to play.

Last night, Roddy again put his talents on display, scoring a season-high 24 points against the Dallas Mavericks. Roddy went 10-13 from the field and, more surprisingly, 4-7 from 3-point range. He also collected two steals.

Following the game, Roddy’s teammates had rave reviews about the 21-year-old, with veteran guard Tyus Jones saying that “he’ll be in the league for a long time” because “he holds himself to a high standard.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The quick-footed forward scored in multiple ways on Saturday.

Getting his first bucket on a catch-and-shoot 3, Roddy was cutting, slicing through the defense with the ball in hands, using his leverage to gain position on defenders in the paint. He was even pulling up from 3-point range, despite shooting just 29.4 percent from 3 for the season.

Given his age, potential, and talent, Roddy really could be in the league for several years. Especially with his humble perspective, the trait that could also make him more coachable and willing to improve.

Roddy is under contract through the 2025-26 season, with team options for the final two seasons.