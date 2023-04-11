Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently preparing to square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Play-In Tournament. If the Lakers are able to advance to the NBA Playoffs, Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies said he wouldn’t mind facing LeBron James and the Lakers, per Mark Giannotto.

“I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron in a 7-game series,” Brooks said. “The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that’ll be a good 1st round matchup for us.”

Dillon Brooks hasn’t been shy about speaking his mind this season. He’s a solid role player for Memphis, but the majority of headlines surrounding Brooks have referenced off the court storylines. Brooks also tallied plenty of technical fouls during the 2022-23 regular season. Nevertheless, he provides a spark for the Grizzlies that has helped them find success.

The Lakers are looking to book their ticket to the NBA playoffs. They would have preferred to clinch an official playoff spot during the season, but LA will have to settle for the NBA Play-In Tournament for now. Los Angeles likely feels confident heading into their clash with Minnesota, as the Timberwolves are dealing with chemistry concerns at the moment.

Regardless, the Lakers can’t afford to take them for granted if they want to advance and potentially play the Grizzlies in the NBA playoffs. If LA and Memphis end up facing each other, it will certainly be an exciting series.