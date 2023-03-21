Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks may love being the NBA’s baddest villain, but he might want to tone it down a little bit considering how much money he has already lost.

Apparently, Brooks has already amassed over $336,000 in fines due to his technical fouls and suspensions this season. Overall since coming to the league in 2017, he has paid over $514,000 in fines. Yikes!

Brooks’ latest penalty comes after he received his 18th technical foul on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks. He was whistled for taunting when he danced in front of the Mavs bench following a dunk. Every two technical foul after the 16th tech leads to a suspension without pay, and as expected, the NBA didn’t rescind the call.

With that said, Brooks will be sitting out Wednesday’s showdown with the Houston Rockets and won’t be paid because of his antics.

ICYMI, here's a clip of Dillon Brooks' 18th technical foul during the matchup vs. the Mavericks 👀 pic.twitter.com/EDc7R7Jt1J — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 21, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It doesn’t look like Dillon Brooks is bothered by his latest technical foul, though considering his playing style and tendency to attract such calls, he really needs to be careful if he doesn’t want to lose more.

Brooks has been on the headlines as of late because of his beef with the Golden State Warriors, as well as his shocking shoving of a cameraman during a game–one that earned him a $35,000 fine. but clearly, he plans to antagonize the whole NBA. That much is clear after he also took a shot at the Mavs, particularly Theo Pinson for being a cheerleader.

The Rockets are certainly lucky Brooks won’t be there when they meet on Wednesday.