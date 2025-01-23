Some nights can highlight both the highs and lows of life in the NBA. Rookie Jaylen Wells can attest to that after trying to corral LaMelo Ball's Charlotte Hornets. Ball might have scored 22 points but it took 20 shows and a few unearned free throws as far as Ja Morant's grumbling Memphis Grizzlies are concerned. Taylor Jenkins was not worried about the fouls or Ball's stats though. The entire arena fed off of the defensive dynamo's passion in the 132-120 win.

Fans in the FedEx Forum got loud in showing their appreciation for the effort while hounding the refs. Wells even got a little “emotional” while guarding Ball due to some confusing foul calls by the officials. Still, Jenkins appreciated how the Grizzlies rookie known as J-Murda in the locker room rebounded from a rough start.

“I love his poise and demeanor. Naturally going to get emotional at times when you're trying to figure out why something is being called or not called,” Jenkins admitted. “It's a learning process for (Wells). It's tough with what offensive players can get away with on certain nights but I love his poise and determination to stay with it. Unfortunately, he got some fouls called but it did not deter him from going out there and trying to execute the game plan. That's what I love about the kid.”

Jaylen Wells does not linger on the last play. Asking questions is best left for film study. Getting back into the fight and figuring out what works at the moment is a big part of the development plan. The Grizzlies have gotten the best out of Wells by, well, staying out of J-Murda's way. The 21-year-old has been up to the challenge of slowing down All-Stars at every turn after all and the offense is coming around.

Guardrails sometimes limit growth and this war with Ball was more mental than physical. Only live-fire reps can prepare a player for what is to come in the postseason.

“(Wells) is not searching for answers when something is not going his way like what the heck happened,” Jenkins shared. “He is just locking in on the next play. I thought he was playing some really good defense on (LaMelo Ball).”

Next up for Wells is another battle with CJ McCollum, perhaps the only veteran who has gotten the best of the rookie this season. McCollum has scored 62 points in two meetings between the New Orleans Pelicans and Grizzlies already. Ball is an All-Star who barely broke 20 and needed help. Wells will look forward to keeping the 33-year-old under 30 points for once.