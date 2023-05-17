Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant broke his silence on Tuesday, apologizing after flashing a gun on his Instagram for the second time in three months — but former NBA star Gilbert Arenas doesn’t think it’s enough.

The 41-year-old former point guard shared some advice for the young troubled star.

“If I’m going to give him some word of advice,” Arenas said on Fubo Sports on Tuesday. “At this point, you probably have an alcohol or drug problem, that you need…you need help. That’s really the only thing that’s going to save you, having a drug problem or an alcohol problem. And you need to seek help. And, you know, you’ll be in rehab this whole summer getting better and then enjoy the start of your season.”

“Other than that, Superman, they’re going to fry your a**.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gilbert Arenas (@no.chill.gil)

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Certainly interesting comments from Arenas, as it really isn’t clear that Morant has a drug or alcohol problem. But if that is the case, it would probably make sense for the 23-year-old to seek professional help.

Still, it’s been a brutal few months for Morant, who clearly hasn’t seemed to learn his lesson. He is on a leave of absence that has turned into an eight-game suspension without pay.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he was “shocked” when he saw the second gun video that surfaced on Saturday night, believing that, based on a previous discussion with Morant, that the Grizzlies guard had taken the situation seriously.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” Grizzlies’ Ja Morant said in an apologetic statement. “This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

Only time will tell if the South Carolina native learns his lesson this time around.