Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has finally ended his silence days after going viral due to another gun scandal.

In a statement, Morant shared that he takes responsibility for his action that has drawn the criticisms of not only the media and other NBA personalities, but also the Memphis fanbase. While he understands that people might not trust him now since he’s a repeat offender, he vowed to strive to be better.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself,” Morant said, via ClutchPoints.

Ja Morant made headlines over the weekend after he was caught showing off a gun during an Instagram Live. In recorded videos of the said livestream, the Grizzlies youngster can be seen flaunting his gun inside a car while hanging out with his friend and listening to NBA YoungBoy’s music.

As many NBA fans know, it’s the second time this 2023 that Morant has made such action, which is why the backlash on him has been really intense. To recall late in the 2022-23 season, Morant also went on his Instagram Live and brandished a gun while in a Denver nightclub. It led to an eight-game suspension for him, with the youngster even undergoing a counseling program in Florida to help address his personal issues.

While Morant was able to return and said that he has changed after that incident, many fans couldn’t help but doubt him now following his latest controversy.

Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed shock over what Morant did. While Silver said the league is still investigating the matter, he did share that he’s expecting the worst.

Morant and the Grizzlies can only wait for now while the NBA conducts its investigation. But based on the latest reports, Morant could face a lengthy suspension.