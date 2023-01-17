Ja Morant wasn’t even supposed to play on Monday against the Phoenix Suns. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar entered the matchup as questionable due to a left hip injury, but he was eventually cleared to play ahead of the opening tip. It didn’t look like Ja was hurting at all as he dominated the Suns with another amazing performance.

Morant was an unstoppable force on the floor for the Grizzlies and he made sure that everyone knew about it. After scoring a tough and-1 deuce against Suns forward Damion Lee, Ja had a special message for the broadcast camera:

"He can't guard me." Ja Morant is just toying with the Suns right now 🤣pic.twitter.com/M2ElvmTbdJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 17, 2023

Ja Morant did not only point at Damion Lee, but he started singing as he was sitting on the deck. The Grizzlies All-Star clearly knew that Lee couldn’t guard him so Morant decided to bust out a savage song and dance about it.

The Grizzlies were manhandling a shorthanded Suns side that did not have Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Morant, per usual, led the charge for Memphis, who ended the third quarter with a massive 107-88 lead over the Suns. Ja was already up to 29 points (on 11-of-20 shooting), two rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and just one turnover at that point in the game.

The Grizzlies are the hottest team in the NBA right now after winning nine straight games. It looks like it’s now going to be 10 in a row with another convincing win over the Suns. Morant and Co. return to action on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.