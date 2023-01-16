It’s not only Kevin Durant who went crazy after witnessing Ja Morant’s poster slam against the Indiana Pacers. Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James lost his mind over the early Dunk-of-the-Year candidate from the Memphis Grizzlies guard.

To recall, Morant absolutely obliterated Jalen Smith on Saturday after the Pacers big man tried to stop his throwdown. When Morant found a clear path to the rim, there was just no stopping him. But Smith really thought he had a chance, resulting to an embarrassing facial from the Grizzlies superstar.

After watching the slam–and probably all the replays and various angles of it–LeBron James took to his Instagram stories to share his disbelief. He also gave a shoutout to Ja Morant for his dunk and Ziaire Williams for his reaction to it.

“OH MY GOD!!!!!!!” James wrote along with several scared emojis. “Man what’s wrong with you [Ja Morant].”

On another story, the Lakers shared a photo of Williams’ shocked reaction to the dunk and wrote, “Me too Zaire!! Me too!!” along with multiple laughing emojis.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Doc Rivers, Sixers, Michael Jordan, LeBron James

Doc Rivers’ stance on LeBron James, Michael Jordan GOAT debate, revealed

Rexwell Villas ·

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Is Ja Morant playing vs. Suns?

David Yapkowitz ·

Thomas Bryant, Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook’s role in Thomas Bryant’s emergence amid Anthony Davis injury

David Yapkowitz ·

It’s hard to blame James for that wild reaction, though. A crazy dunk like that deserves an equally incredible response. And LeBron’s remarks speaks volumes of how amazing it is.

Sure enough, it won’t be the last time LeBron and the rest of the NBA will see a monster throwdown like that from Morant. But the Lakers star is definitely hoping he won’t do it against his Purple and Gold.