Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant missed two of the last four games with a thigh injury. The Grizzlies didn’t miss a beat without their best player, as they beat the Jazz and Spurs in convincing fashion earlier in the month.

As of late, Morant has been dealing with another injury, this time to his hip. For this reason, the Grizzlies recently had him listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. But an encouraging injury update indicates that Morant won’t have to miss any more time.

Morant is expected to play in Monday night’s showdown versus the Suns in Memphis, per a tweet from The Daily Memphian’s Chris Herrington. Additionally, Danny Green (left knee) and John Konchar (non-COVID illness) will both sit out for the Grizzlies.

Ja Morant, 23, is in his fourth year in the big leagues since the Grizzlies selected him second overall back in the 2019 NBA draft. He’s averaging 27.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 35 appearances this season. While Morant is undoubtedly enjoying a great all-around season, his scoring efficiency, both from the field and behind the three-point arc, has taken a dip from the previous year. He’s converting just 46.6% of his field goal attempts and 31.3% of his threes.

With Morant set to play, expect the Grizzlies to extend their win streak to ten on Monday night. After all, the Suns have been one of the worst teams in the Western Conference over the last few weeks, as they own just a 2-8 record over their last ten games.