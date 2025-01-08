For the first time in over two months, Zion Williamson returned from his injury, and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant showed some love. The 2019 NBA Draft class players have always shown appreciation for one another. Morant took to X and posted his response.

“Zion back tonight 🔥🙏🏾💪🏾,” Morant said.

In his first game back, Williamson posted 22 points, six rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes. However, the New Orleans Pelicans big man did something sensational. It's something that Morant is used to. Williamson did an eye-popping 36o dunk, reminiscent of Morant in previous years.

Still, the southwest division opponents have not faced against one another this season. The two have been at the top of their 2019 class for quite some time. Morant has made all-star games and even an All-NBA team. Williamson had made two all-star games, but never an All-NBA team.

The plethora of injuries has limited the Pelicans star and his production. Still, he's a menace when he takes the floor. A career average of 24.6 points per game is impressive, in whatever way it's looked at. For the Grizzlies star, he's averaging 22.4 points per game in his career. A number that slowly continues to climb, each season he's in the league.

Ja Morant and Zion Williamson highlight Grizzlies and Pelicans feud

Again, the top two picks of the 2019 draft have not squared off the season. Both teams are on completely different trajectories. The Pelicans are 7-30 on the season, while the Grizzlies are 24-13. One is 15th in the Western Conference, and one is third. However, New Orleans has had injuries left and right. They even had a game where eight of their 12 players were out.

For Memphis, they've had a similar struggle, although not as severe as New Orleans. They've dealt with injuries as well. Most notably, Morant had an AC joint sprain before the Grizzlies game against the Phoenix Suns. They proved that they're a capable team without him on the floor.

Still, his presence does wonders, and the same goes for Williamson. When the two are healthy, the league becomes increasingly dynamic. Their athleticism at their respective positions is unmatched. They'll constantly attack the rim and try to bring the entire basketball stanchion down.

Furthermore, there will be a new excitement if Williamson can stay healthy. Morant's support is a microcosm of how fans and even players across the league feel about his return. They might not like squaring off against him, but it's fun to have one of the rising stars back on the court.