Ja Morant will finally make his highly-anticipated return to action on Wednesday night following a nine-game suspension. According to reports, the Memphis Grizzlies intend to have their superstar point guard come off the bench for Wednesday’s clash against the Houston Rockets. It wasn’t exactly what Grizzlies fans were expecting, but I’m pretty sure they’re all just happy to see Ja back in the mix.

The same has to be the case for Ja’s dad, Tee Morant. As expected, the 45-year-old will be sitting courtside to support his son when he returns to action. Mr. Morant also had a special message written on his hoodie ahead of his son’s first game back:

Ja Morant's dad, Tee, rocking a 'Redemption' shirt for Ja's return to the Grizzlies. (via @DamichaelC) pic.twitter.com/zTEwC4NJUV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 22, 2023

That’s perfect. Ja Morant has seen his name and his reputation tarnished over these past few weeks, and in all honesty, he brought it upon himself. He is now looking to take one of his first steps toward putting that nasty episode behind him, and his road to redemption starts on Wednesday night.

You can only imagine what Ja’s dad and the rest of his family had to go through during this recent ordeal. Much like the rest of us, Morant’s family is well aware of the fact that Ja is one of the most talented young stars in the NBA today. His family also knows that he nearly threw it all away after deciding to brandish a gun on an IG Live stream.

What is clear is that Tee Morant is standing behind his son amid his recent saga. He’s sticking by Ja during the toughest of times, and he knows that redemption is now going to be the next step for his son.