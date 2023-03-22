Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Ja Morant is set to make his return to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Morant, however, will come off the bench versus the Houston Rockets in the game, per Tim MacMahon. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said that could be the plan for the next few games as well.

Morant is one of the best players in the NBA. But he’s dealt with off the court concerns this year. Morant has been away from the team over the past couple of weeks after posting an Instagram live video that showed himself brandishing a gun in a nightclub. Memphis is hopeful he can limit distractions and focus on basketball moving forward. If Ja Morant is able to return and play like the superstar that he is, the Grizzlies will be a dangerous team come playoff time.

The Grizzlies’ guard recently addressed the topic of social media use.

“I won’t be doing that at all,” Morant said of social media. “Me saying things, actions speak louder than words… Right now, it’s about keeping the main thing the main thing and going through this process of becoming a better me… Right now just super excited to be back with my teammates. That’s the main thing right now.”

Memphis has remained afloat amid Ja Morant’s absence. They are 6-4 over the course of their past 10 games, and currently sit in second place in the Western Conference.

Despite coming off the bench Wednesday, Morant will look to make his presence felt for the Grizzlies in his return.