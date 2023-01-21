Ja Morant’s dad, Tee Morant, is quickly moving on from his heated verbal exchange with FOX Sports commentator and NFL legend Shannon Sharpe during Friday’s Memphis Grizzlies-Los Angeles Lakers game.

For those who missed it, the two had a confrontation and had to be separated, with Sharpe being escorted out of the building. According to Sharpe, it started after Brandon Clarke cursed at him and he cursed back. Ja then fired back at the media personality, prompting Tee to come to the defense of his son. Things escalated after that, with Grizzlies big man Steven Adams even seen shouting at Sharpe.

The Morant patriarch refused to go into detail about what happened, but he played it down and emphasized that he and Sharpe “are good,” per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Tee Morant added that he has “nothing but love” for Sharpe and explained that what happened is simply two guys from the South trash talking in support of their respective teams.

For what it’s worth, Shannon Sharpe has reportedly returned to his seat following the wild incident. He has been warned, however, that he’d get thrown out if another commotion happens.

While Tee seems okay now, though, NBA Twitter clearly isn’t. A lot of fans called out Sharpe and emphasized he should have known better being a former athlete himself and currently a member of the media. For many, what he did is a bad example and an inappropriate conduct despite the fact that he came there as a fan.