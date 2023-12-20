Welcome back to the NBA Ja Morant!

The Memphis Grizzlies went 6-19 in 25 games without Ja Morant amid his suspension for flashing a firearm at a camera during a livestream on social media. On Tuesday night, Morant returned to the court for the Grizzlies and was spectacular against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Not only did Morant score a game-high 34 points, but the star point guard led a 24-point comeback, hitting the game-winner in New Orleans and stunning the Pelicans faithful.

JA MORANT FOR THE WIN 🚨 GRIZZLIES DEFEAT THE PELICANS IN A THRILLER!pic.twitter.com/QIXYqG5UxD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023

Morant's 34 points are the most points scored in a game by a player in NBA history who missed 25 or more straight games.

In the first half of Tuesday night's game, the Pelicans were blowing out the Grizzlies. Outscoring Memphis 39-16 in the second quarter, the Pelicans led by 19 points at halftime.

However, the Grizzlies did not give up and they had arguably their best second half of the season, outscoring New Orleans 74-53 in the third and fourth quarters combined. Morant led this improbable comeback for the Grizzlies, scoring 27 of his 34 total points in the second half, including the game-winner as time expired.

“I'm a dawg. I'm a dawg,” Morant said after the game, via TNT's telecast. “I've been putting work in. I ain't play a game in eight months. Had a lot of time to learn [about] myself. A lot of hard days where I went through it, but basketball is my life and what I love. I am just excited to be back.”

This is a massive win for the Grizzlies not only because it was Morant's first game back from suspension, but because they have really struggled to remain relevant in the Western Conference without their star. Even though they are still 12 games below .500 on the season, perhaps this is the motivation and confidence the Grizzlies need to go on a little bit of a run.

Morant and the Grizzlies will look to build off of their amazing comeback win over New Orleans on Thursday night at home against the Indiana Pacers.