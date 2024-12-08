Ja Morant is a liar. Just days after saying he will not be dunking anymore, the Memphis Grizzlies point guard delivered a highlight-reel play that people will be talking about at the end of the year, and maybe until the end of time.

In Saturday night's 127-121 road win against the Boston Celtics (19-5), Morant unloaded a reverse dunk that fully showcased his eye-popping athleticism. Kristaps Porzingis was powerless to stop the 25-year-old dynamo, becoming just the latest victim to cede a jaw-dropping jam to Morant.

There is a reason this man was tapped as a candidate to be the next face of the NBA. He is must-see television, constantly coming up with new ways to make fans get up from their chair and shriek in amazement. Whether he is recording an assist from the ground or defying the laws of gravity, Morant never ceases to electrify. Perhaps more prime-time games featuring the Grizzlies will help the league with its ratings problem.

Beyond the two-time All-Star's thunderous dunks, Memphis is conducting itself like a genuine force in the West. Taylor Jenkins' group now owns a 16-8 record after defeating the defending NBA champions and is tied for second place in the conference. Morant put forth a magnificent outing versus the Celtics, totaling 32 points (11-of-20 shooting), nine assists and nine rebounds in TD Garden.

Pundits urged people to watch out for the Grizzlies before the regular season, a warning many fans heeded, but it is different to actually see them bouncing back from an injury-ravaged 2023-24 campaign.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies deserve their due

Memphis has the talent, and seemingly the hunger, to stay in the league's upper echelon. But Ja Morant obviously has to be on the floor for that to happen. He suffered a hip injury after going up for a dunk attempt and subsequently missed eight games. The problem is, though, it is likely unfathomable for him to alter the way he has been playing his entire career.

The reckless abandon that Morant operates with on the court is part of what makes him so exhilarating to watch. If he can find the right balance between safety and ferocity, the Grizzlies will continue to be one of the most successful and enjoyable squads in the NBA this season.