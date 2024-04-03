Memphis Grizzlies superstar guard Ja Morant has decided to part ways with his longtime agent, Jim Tanner of Tandem Sports + Entertainment, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Tanner also represents other big names around the league, including Jarrett Allen, Cam Thomas, and Morant's teammate, Desmond Bane.
Morant, who is currently recovering from surgery he had to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, has dealt with a lot over the course of the last year.
After initially being suspended for flashing a gun on a live video in March 2023, Morant received a second suspension from Adam Silver and the league office, resulting in him missing the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season. While the team did start to trend in a positive direction upon his return, Morant then suffered his season-ending shoulder injury.
This decision to part ways with his agent is certainly notable, as Morant has spent all five of his NBA seasons with the same representation. Now, the 24-year-old will look for new guidance as he enters Year 2 of a five-year, $197 million contract extension he signed in 2022.
Ja Morant's future in Memphis
Morant has spent his entire career as the face of the Grizzlies, a role that has seemed to fade away slightly in the wake of all the drama that surrounded the young star over the last year. Still, he is under contract with Memphis for many years to come, and will be the focal point of their plans moving forward.
The 2023-24 season has been a lost cause for the Grizzlies. Not only did they have to deal with Morant being suspended for the first 25 games of the year, but Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart were both hit hard by injuries throughout the early portion of the season. Jaren Jackson Jr. also missed the start of the year after undergoing offseason foot surgery.
The Grizzlies as a whole find themselves 25-50 overall, their worst record since winning just 22 games during the 2017-18 season. A total of 31 different players have played for the Grizzlies this season as a result of all the injuries they have had to deal with.
At this time, it doesn't appear as if Morant's future with the Grizzlies is in jeopardy. The team remains committed to helping him mature, and they will continue to guide him heading into his sixth season. There doesn't seem to be any indications as to who Morant will sign with to represent him moving forward after parting ways with his agent.