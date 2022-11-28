Published November 28, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies got the job done Sunday in the Big Apple. With Morant playing at a high level, the Grizzlies managed to take down the New York Knicks on the road, 127-123.

Morant came up big, stitching together a triple-double performance that put him a trip-dub away in Grizzlies threads to set a new franchise record.

Ja notches his fifth career triple-double in the win at MSG 📈 That's tied with Marc Gasol for most in Grizzlies history 🐻 pic.twitter.com/SMmEMW5w3z — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 28, 2022

Morant led the way for the Grizzlies, stuffing the stat sheets with 27 points on 9-for-20 shooting from the field, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists in 35 minutes of action. He did it all for the Grizzlies, who improve to 12-8 and are now on a two-game win streak. That said, he did get plenty of help from the likes of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks, who scored 21 and 23 points, respectively.

Prior to the Knicks game, the Grizzlies victimized the New Orleans Pelicans at home last Friday, 132-111. That Thanksgiving break has rejuvenated Morant and company, who will look to stretch their win streak to three games when they face off with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Twin Cities this coming Wednesday.

Gasol, one of the legends of the Grizzlies and part of the core of the Grit n’ Grind era of the franchise, has played a total of 11 seasons with the Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Morant is just in his fourth season with Memphis, so there’s hardly a doubt that he will be getting that club-record-setting triple-double sooner than later, considering the pace he’s been collecting them.

So far in the 2022-23 NBA season, Morant is averaging 28.5 points on 47.2 percent shooting from the floor, 7.6 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per contest.