Published November 28, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Ja Morant has more than his share of highlight reel plays in his early career and on Sunday he added one more. In the Memphis Grizzlies game against the New York Knicks, Morant drove baseline, was met at the rim by two defenders, hung in the air as he sailed between both of them and completed the reverse layup.

Ja Morant’s latest super-human play evoked memories of Michael Jordan and sent NBA twitter into a frenzy.

Ja Morant just isn’t a real person WTF. NASTY pic.twitter.com/gz1QzN36iz — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) November 28, 2022

Acrobatic!!!!!! That’s so smooth like a rock 🪨 — E v a n (@StarLordLegoGod) November 28, 2022

Greatest guard finisher ever https://t.co/gN776TB8Js — seajay (@wsgseajay) November 28, 2022

At least one fan pointed out that Morant must certainly be watching footage of His Airness to continue to pull-off these gravity-defying plays.

My son def be watching MJ highlights https://t.co/4DQrOrZ2Cr — ＣＨＡＭＰ ＹＯＵＮＧ (@LaDeric) November 28, 2022

Earlier this season, former player and current ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins called Morant must see TV. On the season, Morant is putting up 28.6 points per game, 6.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from the three-point line. His points and rebounds are a career-high as is his three-point shooting percentage. He’s averaging around nine attempts per game from the free-throw line and knocking them down at a 75.2 percent clip.

And each game, he’s always on highlight reel watch hence the moniker given to him by Perkins. The Grizzlies are currently 11-8 and they sit in fourth place in the Western Conferece standings.

Morant was a first-time All-Star last season and it’s safe to say he’ll be making his second appearance at the league’s mid-season showcase this year. It’s also safe to say that this will not be the last time Morant sends NBA Twitter into a frenzy as he channels his inner Michael Jordan.