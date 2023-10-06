Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is giving back to the places that helped shape him. Morant recently reached out to Murray State, where he played his college basketball before the Grizzlies drafted him in 2019, and he revealed that he would be gifting the entire Murray State basketball team his signature Nike Ja 1's.

Morant and the Grizzlies are currently preparing for the 2023-24 NBA season with training camp. Morant will be forced to miss the first 25 games of the season after flashing what appeared to be a gun on a friend's Instagram Live video back in May. This was the second such incident to occur for the 24-year-old, as he also flashed an apparent firearm on his own Instagram Live video earlier in the season after a road game against the Denver Nuggets. Morant served a much shorter suspension for that incident.

However, as the team prepares for the 2023-24 slate, Morant is still allowed to be with and practice with his teammates. The Grizzlies are looking to rebound after a rough first round playoff exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers, despite being the number two seed and Los Angeles being number seven.

Navigating the first 25 games without Ja Morant will certainly be a challenge; however, Memphis does have lots of depth, led by shooting guard Desmond Bane and power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who will hope to hold down the fort in their point guard's absence.

The Grizzlies' season is slated to tip off on October 25 against the New Orleans Pelicans.