The Memphis Grizzlies were insanely good at the end of last year's season. They notched the second seed in the Western Conference but not a lot of teams were taking them seriously because of their lack of maturity. The fans who doubted them were proven right after the Los Angeles Lakers wiped their title hopes away. Now, Taylor Jenkins has brought veterans in the form of Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose to help Ja Morant with his duties on the floor. Although, one of them expects a lot more from the young star player.

Derrick Rose had a stern message to Ja Morant during the Grizzlies media day interviews. He unveiled how he plans to mesh with the star in his latest statement, via Basketball on X.

“I just told him I’m not here to babysit you. I’m not here to follow you around. I’m not here to cheerlead… I’m here to push you,” the newly acquired veteran for the Grizzlies declared.

Fans loved every bit of this soundbite as they went nuts after hearing it.

Sentiments like, “This is really hard af. Salute to Memphis for reading the room!” and “Finally Memphis has a Father figure in the team,” were really prominent among the Grizzlies faithful.
Others also poked fun at specific parts of Rose's statement, “funny that he had to specify reckless.”
Nonetheless, the Taylor Jenkins-led team is making an effort to steer their team in the right direction inside and outside of the court. Marcus Smart and Rose's additions will be a huge upgrade for them.