Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has missed the team's last eight games with a hip injury but could be nearing the end of his hiatus. Morant has been out since suffering the injury against the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 6 and has yet to return.

With a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on deck for Nov. 25, Morant is listed as questionable on the official injury report, indicating he is near a return. The Grizzlies officially list his injury as a “right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strain.”

The game against Portland is Memphis' first of a four-game homestand, giving the 25-year-old three additional games to get medically cleared before the team embarks on another road trip. If Morant does return against the Trail Blazers, it would put him right on track from his original recovery timeline of two to four weeks.

Six years into his career, the dynamic high-flying guard has endured his fair share of injuries. Morant most notably had a major shoulder surgery in January that prematurely ended his 2023-2024 campaign. Much like his current hip ailment, a lot of his injuries have come from botched attacks at the rim.

Grizzlies look to continue momentum against Trail Blazers

If Morant does play against Portland on Monday, his return would come at the right time for the Grizzlies. Memphis enters the game on a two-game win streak and has won three of its last four games.

The team's recent surge has improved them to 10-7 and up to seventh in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers' struggling 7-10 record makes them a perfect candidate for the Grizzlies to continue their current streak and get their homestand off to the right start.

In Morant's absence, Scotty Pippen Jr. has continued his third-year-leap as the interim starter. Pippen Jr. engineered the team's last win over the Chicago Bulls, posting a career-high 30 points to go along with 10 assists and two rebounds. His career night went viral on social media given his father's legendary status in the Windy City.