The turnover-prone Memphis Grizzlies are still waiting on Ja Morant but the offense has been in good hands with Scotty Pippen Jr. The most recent example is a wire-to-wire win over the Chicago Bulls that required some late-game heroics from Pippen Jr. and Jaren Jackson Jr. Those two ran the show in the final two minutes after the Bulls had closed the scoreboard gap to single digits. The son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen was pulled aside for some questions after posting a 30-point, 10-assists double-double in the United Center that left the rest of the family speechless.

Initially, the focus was on the chance provided to step up amid an injury-riddled start to the season.

“Opportunity is huge for a lot of us (on the Grizzlies),” Pippen Jr. admitted. “I'm just trying to take advantage of it. My teammates are as well. Coaches trust in me, players trust in me, so I'm just trying to do all I can…We knew (the Bulls) were not going to give up. Coach (Taylor Jenkins) told us to keep our foot on the gas. We just had to get some stops in the end and that's what we did.”

Pippen Jr. got bear-hugged by Jackson Jr. in the middle of that initial reply. Jake LaRavia leaped into the view at the end of that game recap and GG Jackson popped up soon after. Moving in and out of the picture mimicked what the Grizzlies were doing on the court.

“Player movement. We are playing with pace, everyone is getting good looks” explained Pippen Jr. “We are getting layups and it's putting a lot of pressure on the defense.”

Jenkins appreciated the defense from Pippen Jr. and Jaylen Wells.

“I thought Scotty Pippen Jr. was phenomenal tonight,” Jenkins boasted. “Him and Jaylen, especially with the point of attack defense and how they were roll-changing and getting to the offensive end.”

There was no better place to display what the Grizzlies and Pippen Jr. are shaping up to be this season. The Western Conference contender conversation may not start in Memphis, but the road to the NBA Finals will have to make a stop on Beale Street eventually. Pippen Jr. has seen those postseason parades before, just as a kid and not a key contributor in uniform.

Still, getting a big win in Chicago and having the highlights to show off was a special moment.

“It's definitely a special place to play, seeing my dad's name up (in the rafters),” Pippen Jr. pointed out. “I've dreamed of this moment. It's a dream come true to finally be able to play here, having family in town, and us getting the win.”

The Grizzlies have a chance to sneak up on any Western Conference for hibernating on them without Ja Morant. Pippen Jr. is one big reason why. The 24-year-old is averaging 12.6 points, 5.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks/steals while shooting 40% from three-point range.

Grizzlies, Scotty Pippen Jr. headed home

Memphis also plays five of the next six games at home in the FedEx Forum. The Grizzlies (10-7) get to feast on teams struggling to find a footing as well. The Portland Trail Blazers (7-10), Detroit Pistons (7-11), New Orleans Pelicans (4-13), and Indiana Pacers (6-10) should be barbeque if the Grizzlies play up to their potential.

A quick trip to try and best Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks (9-7) will be a test, but then it's back home for a battle against the Sacramento Kings (8-8). The Grizzlies will likely be favored to win every home game. It's up to Pippen Jr. and Jenkins to seize the opportunities provided more consistently. If anything, the failure to close out winnable games has been the only real disappointment to the season.