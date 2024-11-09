The Memphis Grizzlies have had more of a challenging start to the 2024-25 season than expected. Yet, Memphis has battled to maintain a 6-4 record through its first 10 games. The Grizzlies will face another major challenge though, given the news of Ja Morant's injury status.

Morant attempted to catch a lob during the third quarter of the team's Nov. 6 game against the Los Angeles Lakers and was destabilized mid-air by an LA player, causing him to fall into extreme right hip flexion, Grizzlies PR explained in a statement released on X (formerly Twitter).

As a result, the star guard suffered a posterior hip subluxation (without dislocation) along with multiple associated Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains and will be evaluated week-to-week while he recovers, the team stated.

Hopefully, Ja Morant will undergo a safe and efficient recovery from his injury.

Morant's initial exit from the Lakers matchup was originally reported as a hamstring injury, but it seems his ailment has received a more serious development. The star guard's absence from the Grizzlies' lineup will hurt. Through his first eight games of the season, Morant averaged 20.6 points, a career-high 9.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.

Injury woes are no stranger to the Grizzlies. During the 2023-24 season, Memphis lost the services of Desmond Bane, Brandon Clark, Marcus Smart, and Morant for an extended period. Thankfully, some of the team's players are back and healthy, but Memphis is going through trouble again.

Desmond Bane is considered week-to-week with an oblique strain, and Marcus Smart is suffering from an ankle sprain.

The Grizzlies will expect Jackson, who is having another impressive year, to pick up a lot of the slack. He leads Memphis in scoring at 22.0 points per game in addition to anchoring the team's defense. Depth will be vital to the Grizzlies as they look to stay afloat in the West while their squad's top contributors recover from injury.