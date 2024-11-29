The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Ja Morant is on the injury report and is listed as probable. Morant is dealing with a knee injury following a hip injury that resulted in missing eight consecutive games. Here's everything we know about Ja Morant's injury and playing status vs. the Pelicans in the NBA Cup group play action.

After Marcus Smart (25 points) led Memphis to a 131-111 win against the Pistons on Wednesday, Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant could return for the Grizzlies' NBA Cup matchup against the Pelicans. Ahead of Wednesday's win, Morant was ruled out due to a knee injury. Coming off of a hip injury that forced him to miss eight games, Ja took the night off but is listed as probably for Memphis' matchup against New Orleans on Friday.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Grizzlies' Ja Morant playing status vs. Pelicans in NBA Cup group play

Ja Morant's probable status is a good sign for the Grizzlies, as he will most likely be available. Memphis will look to stay alive at the end of the NBA Cup group stage. Morant and the Grizzlies must win to stay alive in the mid-season tournament. They'll also need help from the Oklahoma City Thunder facing the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings facing the Portland Trail Blazers in West Group B.

This would allow the Grizzlies to advance to the next round. However, losing against the Pelicans would negate everything, as the Grizzlies would be eliminated from the NBA Cup on Friday. Morant was off to a solid start to the 2024-25 campaign, but staying healthy has been an ongoing issue. He's averaging 20.8 points, 9.3 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game in nine outings.

So, the answer to the question of whether Morant is playing tonight against the Pelicans is probably.