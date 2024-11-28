ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA continues with the NBA Cup tournament on Friday and we take a look at a matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The upcoming matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night promises to be a crucial clash in the Emirates NBA Cup. The Pelicans, especially on the road this season, are desperate to get back to their winning ways, while the Grizzlies are surging and are looking to continue their recent momentum. Key players to watch include Brandon Ingram for the Pelicans, averaging 22.9 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. for Memphis, who contributes 22.8 points per game. With playoff NBA Cup standings on the line, both teams will be eager to secure a vital win at FedExForum.

Here are the Pelicans-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Grizzlies NBA Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +360

Memphis Grizzlies: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -470

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs Grizzlies

Time: 5:00 PM ET/2:00 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New Orleans Pelicans are poised to upset the Memphis Grizzlies in Friday's NBA Cup matchup, despite struggling and currently not in their best form. Brandon Ingram, averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, will be the key catalyst for the Pelicans' offense. His versatile skill set, combined with the potential return of other key players from injury, could provide the spark New Orleans desperately needs. The Pelicans' success in last year's NBA Cup, where they dominated Group C with a 3-1 record and reached the semifinals, demonstrates their ability to elevate their game in tournament settings.

The Grizzlies, while have certainly been in much better form than the Pelicans, may find themselves vulnerable without Ja Morant, who is currently sidelined with a hip injury. This absence could disrupt Memphis' offensive rhythm, opening opportunities for the Pelicans to exploit. Additionally, New Orleans' strong performance in their first NBA Cup game this season, a 101-94 victory over the Denver Nuggets, showcases their potential to compete at a high level even with a depleted roster. If the Pelicans can maintain this momentum and capitalize on the Grizzlies' adjustments without Morant, they stand a strong chance of securing a crucial win in this Emirates NBA Cup matchup.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies are primed to secure a victory against the struggling New Orleans Pelicans in Friday's Emirates NBA Cup matchup. With the Grizzlies having momentum on their side they come into this must-win NBA Cup matchup surging at the right time. Jaren Jackson Jr. has been a force for Memphis, averaging an impressive 22.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. His consistent performance, coupled with contributions from players like Santi Aldama and Scotty Pippen Jr., gives the Grizzlies a well-rounded offensive attack that the Pelicans' defense will struggle to contain.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, are in a dire situation struggling to put together some wins losing the vast majority of their games to start this season. Their offensive struggles are apparent, ranking second-worst in the league with just 103.8 points per game. While Brandon Ingram has been a bright spot, averaging 22.9 points, the team's overall performance has been lackluster. The Grizzlies' home-court advantage at FedExForum will further tilt the odds in their favor. Memphis' superior rebounding (the Pelicans rank 19th in rebounds per game) and three-point shooting defense should neutralize any potential threat from New Orleans' perimeter game. Given the contrasting trajectories of these teams and the Grizzlies' recent form, Memphis is well-positioned to extend their winning streak and get their first win in the NBA Cup tournament.

Final Pelicans-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans clash in a pivotal Emirates NBA Cup Group C matchup on Friday, with both teams fighting for tournament survival. Despite the Pelicans' struggles this season, they've shown resilience in the NBA Cup, winning their first group-stage game against Denver 101-94. Brandon Ingram, averaging 22.9 points per game, will be crucial to their success, though he's currently listed as questionable with a sprained ankle. The Grizzlies enter with momentum but face their own challenges without key players. The Grizzlies' home-court advantage at the FedEx Forum and their recent momentum could provide the edge they need. With both teams dealing with injuries and inconsistent performances, this game promises to be a tight contest but it is one where the Grizzlies will come out on top at the end covering the spread at home.

Final Pelicans-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -10 (-110), Over 225 (-110)