Published November 17, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant saw what Lil Baby has to say about him, and it looks like he’s loving it.

On Wednesday, Lil Baby went viral for a quote where he said he sees himself in Morant. For the rapper, the Grizzlies guard embodies the same persona on the court.

After seeing the statement, Morant seemed to agree and said, “My dawg fasho.”

my dawg fasho https://t.co/s1UdFf4bBZ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 16, 2022

Everyone is quite familiar with Ja Morant’s joyous vibe and swagger on the court, so it’s easy to see the similarities here. Who could overlook his griddy dance to troll opponents, after all?

It isn’t also surprising the that Grizzlies superstar and 27-year-old rapper support each other. Remember, these two collaborated on a Beats Studio Buds campaign last March, with Lil Baby featuring Morant in his song “Dark Mode.” The piece itself was inspired by Morant, indicating the respect and admiration the rapper has for the youngster.

For Grizzlies fans, they certainly wouldn’t want Morant to change how he plays. His energy has been infectious to his teammates, helping Memphis start the season with a 9-6 record. Sure enough, the team still has a lot to work on as they attempt to improve from their success last year. But with Ja leading the way, there’s plenty of reasons to be optimistic for the team.

Memphis plays the Oklahoma City Thunder next before capping off the week against the Brooklyn Nets.