By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Published 21 hours ago



The Memphis Grizzlies lost a tight one against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, and not even Ja Morant’s 30-point explosion proved enough to prevent the Celtics from stealing away a 109-106 victory at the FedEx Forum.

At one point in the intense battle between two teams with championship aspirations this season, Morant was whistled for a technical foul after a rather bizarre referee confrontation. Apparently, the Grizzlies star hilariously asked the game official if he was playing FanDuel. The ref clearly didn’t like what Ja was implying, and he was quick to blow his whistle against the All-Star guard.

Morant’s savage jab at the ref was later revealed to the public, and the Grizzlies superstar has now reacted to these reports via Twitter:

Based on his three-emoji reaction, it seems that Morant is pleading guilty here, which might actually make him more savage for his comments.

For those that require context, FanDuel is an online gambling facility, which means that the Grizzlies star was implying that the ref had money on the game. This was a pretty incriminating allegation thrown out by Morant, which is actually why it doesn’t come as a complete shock that he was T’d up. You can also see in Ja’s immediate reaction that he probably saw the technical foul coming.

Morant and Co. return to action on Wednesday night in a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Ja will probably want to keep a lower profile with the referees in this one, although then again, probably not.