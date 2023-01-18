Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant wants to turn the attention of the basketball world to head coach Taylor Jenkins and what could possibly be the biggest disrespect he’s seeing.

On Twitter, Morant responded to a post saying that Jenkins is being widely ignored by the media despite the fact that he should be the top pick in coaching the All-Star game and the frontrunner for the Coach of the Year award. The Grizzlies star agreed with the sentiment, and he didn’t have to say anything to get his message across.

Morant simply responded with the “100” emoji to emphasize that his coach is being overlooked and not being given the attention he deserves.

Ja Morant certainly makes a strong point here. While he himself is drawing a lot of attention as a human highlight reel, Taylor Jenkins isn’t getting the same love despite having guided the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the NBA.

Jenkins’ name isn’t being mentioned a lot in conversations for the top coaches in the NBA, which is definitely surprising considering how the young Memphis squad has thrived under his tutelage.

Fortunately for Morant and the Grizzlies, Jenkins has a chance to elevate his status and get the respect he deserves if Memphis keeps winning. The team is currently in contention for the top seed in the West, and if they do claim it prior to the All-Star weekend, Jenkins could be coaching in the All-Star Game. Hopefully, Memphis can do just that.