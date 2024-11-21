The Memphis Grizzlies, like all the other teams in the NBA, are experiencing considerable injury problems. For the past two weeks, the Grizzlies have been without star point guard Ja Morant as he has had to miss time due to multiple hip injuries and is considered week-to-week as a result. Morant, however, has been teasing an impending return, especially with his latest injury update being “positive” despite his lack of a clear return timeline.

Morant is ever the mysterious person, and in his down time, he posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday night following the Grizzlies' 117-111 win over the floundering Philadelphia 76ers.

“12:12,” Morant's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, reads.

It was at 12:12 in Memphis (CST) when Morant posted the cryptic tweet, and at the moment, it's not quite clear what the Grizzlies star point guard means by this. Perhaps he's simply alluding to his jersey number, and the time for him to return to action will be coming soon.

One could interpret the Grizzlies star's tweet as a potential return date from injury; but at the moment, there aren't even games scheduled yet for December 12th since the league is still waiting for the results of the NBA Cup group stage.

Morant has done this cryptic social media dance in the past, and there is even an inactive account on X dedicated solely to explaining the Grizzlies star's tweets. And at the moment, it might be for the best not to read too much into his posts, as they might end up meaning nothing in the end.

Grizzlies weather the storm amid Ja Morant's absence

Last season, the Grizzlies were dead in the water with Ja Morant dealing with suspension and the eventual shoulder injury that ended his season. But this time around, the Grizzlies are holding strong amid Morant's recovery process.

The Grizzlies have gone 4-3 amid his absence, although it did help that they went against two of the worst teams in the league, the Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers, as well as a Nikola Jokic-less Denver Nuggets team and a struggling 76ers squad.

But wins are wins, and given how competitive the Western Conference is, the Grizzlies are doing everything in their power at the moment amid their injury woes to stay right above .500. And their next two games should be very winnable as well, as those will come against the Chicago Bulls and the Blazers.