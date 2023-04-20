David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Memphis Grizzlies nabbed a much needed win against the LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of their first round playoff series. Even without Ja Morant, they still could not afford to fall into an 0-2 hole. They got an assist in the form of Dillon Brooks’ antics and a huge performance from Xavier Tillman who is starting in place of the injured Steven Adams. Following the game, Ja Morant’s daughter gave a shoutout to the team using a lyric from rapper NBA Youngboy that the team has been using all season.

“IT’S A PARADE INSIDE MY CITY YEAH” Ja Morant’s daughter Kaari had a message after the Grizzlies’ Game 2 win over the Lakers 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/xYMWkF6Go6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 20, 2023

Maybe Ja Morant’s daughter can give the team material to pump them up with his status for the rest of this series still uncertain. The Grizzlies have actually been a good team during the games that Morant has missed this season. Although they will need him if they ultimately want to win this series, they showed as they have all season that the team is more than just their superstar.

The Grizzlies had six players score in double-figures. They were led by Tillman’s 22 points and 13 rebounds. Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocked shots. Desmond Bane dropped 17 points, Luke Kennard had 13 off the bench on 3-4 from three-point range, Dillon Brooks had 12 and key antics and Tyus Jones contributed ten points, six rebounds and eight assists.

The Grizzlies will now have to take to the road and try and get control of this series. They are sure to be facing a very motivated LeBron James and Lakers squad.