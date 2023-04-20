The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off a must-win in Game 2 of their first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. After losing homecourt advantage with their Game 1 loss, the Grizzlies received some bad news this week with Ja Morant being sidelined. Although the Grizzlies have played well without Morant this season, it’s still a big blow. Fortunately for the Grizzlies, they still have Dillon Brooks. Brooks has relished the role of the villain this season and they needed his competitive edge in this game. Brooks spent the game chirping back and forth with Lakers star LeBron James including a menacing staredown after he hit a three-point shot in the fourth quarter.

Brooks hit another clutch three-point shot that dashed the Lakers hopes of possibly stealing Game 2.

Brooks has been a hot topic of contention this season among NBA fans and naturally much of the social media chatter revolved around his antics in Game 2 with the reactions being split down the middle.

Dillon Brooks certainly plays with an edge and whether or not you agree with his antics, there’s no question it helps fire the Grizzlies up. They needed some kind of a spark without Ja Morant and facing the possibility of falling into a 0-2 hole. Brooks finished with only 12 points, one rebound and three assists while shooting only 5-14 from the field and 2-6 from three-point range. But his intensity helped power the team and his clutch three-point shots helped seal the win.

The Grizzlies will now have to take to the road against what is sure to be a motivated LeBron James.