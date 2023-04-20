David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off a must-win in Game 2 of their first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. After losing homecourt advantage with their Game 1 loss, the Grizzlies received some bad news this week with Ja Morant being sidelined. Although the Grizzlies have played well without Morant this season, it’s still a big blow. Fortunately for the Grizzlies, they still have Dillon Brooks. Brooks has relished the role of the villain this season and they needed his competitive edge in this game. Brooks spent the game chirping back and forth with Lakers star LeBron James including a menacing staredown after he hit a three-point shot in the fourth quarter.

Dillon Brooks drains the 3-pointer and stares LeBron James down afterwards 🤣🍿pic.twitter.com/tVBX3fkDOq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 20, 2023

Brooks hit another clutch three-point shot that dashed the Lakers hopes of possibly stealing Game 2.

Dillon Brooks with a potential DAGGER three 😱 pic.twitter.com/LvIjWQVZqx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 20, 2023

Brooks has been a hot topic of contention this season among NBA fans and naturally much of the social media chatter revolved around his antics in Game 2 with the reactions being split down the middle.

“Dillon Brooks STARES down LeBron” immediately followed by “nine points for Dillon Brooks” was 🤌🤌🤌 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 20, 2023

dillon brooks makes his first three of the night halfway through the 4th after shooting 3/11 from the field and stares down lebron james😭😭😭 this man truly does not care pic.twitter.com/5aCqRkMKA2 — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) April 20, 2023

Dillon Brooks is the biggest loser in the NBA. Stares down LeBron and the guy has 9 points — Marty Mush (@martymush) April 20, 2023

Dillon Brooks out here staring down LeBron after finally making a shot to improve to 4-12 from the field like he's going Game 6 Klay on them. — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) April 20, 2023

Godzilla could stub his toe and Dillon Brooks would still be there to clap in his ear. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 20, 2023

Dillon Brooks is special. I can’t remember the last player I saw who can piss EVERYBODY off. — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) April 20, 2023

DILLON BROOKS DAGGER. THE GREATEST WE HAVE EVER SEEN. pic.twitter.com/lQw7PQIyAL — Pranav Sriraman (@PranavSriraman) April 20, 2023

DILLON BROOKS DAGGER OVER LEBRON JAMES AFTER TALKING SHIT ALL NIGHT. NEVER CHANGE VILLAIN😮‍💨😮‍💨 — Cole (@colabasas) April 20, 2023

Dillon Brooks certainly plays with an edge and whether or not you agree with his antics, there’s no question it helps fire the Grizzlies up. They needed some kind of a spark without Ja Morant and facing the possibility of falling into a 0-2 hole. Brooks finished with only 12 points, one rebound and three assists while shooting only 5-14 from the field and 2-6 from three-point range. But his intensity helped power the team and his clutch three-point shots helped seal the win.

The Grizzlies will now have to take to the road against what is sure to be a motivated LeBron James.