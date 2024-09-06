Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is already considered one of the best point guards in the league but he's drawing comparisons to a former MVP that ironically is his current teammate. Known for his explosive athleticism and electrifying style of play, Morant recently drew comparisons to former NBA MVP Derrick Rose from none other than Joakim Noah, Rose’s former teammate with the Chicago Bulls.

During an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Noah highlighted the similarities between Morant and Rose, stating, “I see it. I see a lot of similarities. They’re definitely hood favorites. It’s cool. I think there’s similarities in their explosiveness.”

While acknowledging the parallels, Noah also pointed out some key differences, noting that “physically I think D-Rose is a little bit more explosive.”

The comparison between Morant and Rose is not without merit. Derrick Rose, drafted first overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2008 NBA Draft, quickly became a highlight reel staple with his thunderous dunks and acrobatic plays. His ability to dazzle fans while leading the Bulls to memorable playoff battles—such as the first-round duel against the Boston Celtics in 2009—is etched in history as one of the greatest playoff series.

The Celtics were injured as they battled without Kevin Garnett and the Bulls seemed poised to upset the defending champions behind Derrick Rose's stellar play. But the Celtics showed resolve and ultimately won the series in seven games. Still, Rose announced his presence as a dominant force in the league.

Rose's career reached its pinnacle in 2011 when he became the youngest player to win the NBA MVP award. His dynamic play was instrumental in propelling the Bulls to challenge the Miami Heat's big three of LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh. Despite being hampered by injuries, Rose remains a respected veteran presence in the league today.

Similarly, Ja Morant has shown shades of Rose's explosiveness on the court. Known for his own forceful drives and acrobatic finishes, Morant plays with finesse also reminiscent of another NBA legend, Allen Iverson. His exceptional ball control and dribbling skills make him a constant threat, and like Rose, he's a key catalyst for his team's success.

The statistical similarities between Rose and Morant further bolster this comparison. During Rose's MVP season in 2010-2011, he averaged 25 points and 7.7 assists per game. Meanwhile, in the 2021-2022 season, Morant posted impressive numbers, averaging 27.4 points and 6.4 assists per game. The Grizzlies entered the playoffs that year as the second seed in the Western Conference but ultimately fell to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors after Morant's untimely injury.

While Ja Morant has faced challenges, both on and off the court, he remains focused on leading the Grizzlies to new heights. As Morant returns to the lineup after missing significant time over the past few seasons, Memphis will need him to play like an emerging MVP candidate similar to prime Derrick Rose if they intend to compete in a conference flanked with talent this season.

Ja Morant and Derrick Rose will start their season for the Grizzles against the Utah Jazz.