Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. gave fans quite the scare when he had to leave Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers following an injury.

Midway through the first quarter, Jackson accidentally stepped on Anthony Davis’ foot while trying to catch up to him. It led to JJJ tweaking his left ankle, forcing the Grizzlies to bring him to the locker room to get checked.

Jaren Jackson Jr. went to the locker room after tweaking his ankle He's back on the bench pic.twitter.com/IF9Y8wIJZa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 19, 2023

Sure enough, the Grizzlies faithful were quick to express their concerns on the shocking development. The team is already without superstar guard Ja Morant, who is currently nursing a hand injury that he sustained in Game 1 of the series. With that said, the last thing the team wants to see is for their second-best player to fall to an injury as well.

“Injuries suck man,” a Grizzlies fan said. Another commenter wrote, “Oh?! Jaren Jackson Jr is hurt now?”

A third frustrated supporter added, “Jaren Jackson Jr hurt now too!?? Bro wtf is going on.”

Fortunately for the fans, Jaren Jackson Jr. was able to return to the bench and to the court moment later. It would have been a massive blow had he been hurt as well, but luckily, the Grizzlies avoided such major crisis.

JJJ just won the Defensive Player of the Year award on Monday, and he is definitely a crucial piece for Memphis in order to beat the Lakers in the series. Hopefully, though, he is really 100 percent fine and that his ankle injury won’t be a major issue moving forward.