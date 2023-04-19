Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Memphis Grizzlies will be heading into Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers looking to even up the series. The Grizz struggled in the series opener and as a result, could be looking at an 0-2 deficit if they can’t get it done Wednesday evening. But, there is one question, in particular, all fans will have ahead of tip-off. Is Ja Morant playing in Game 2 vs Lakers?

Ja Morant Injury Status vs Lakers



Morant suffered a scary hand injury on Sunday and had to leave the game because of it. Ahead of this contest, the All-Star guard is listed as questionable on the NBA’s official injury report.

Ja described his pain tolerance as a 10 out of 10 after the game, but thankfully, nothing is broken. It’s just a soft tissue bruise. He actually initially suffered the injury on April 7th against the Milwaukee Bucks and then re-aggravated it Sunday.

Before departing, Morant had 18 points, six rebounds, and two assists in 30 minutes of action. The fact that he’s questionable is a promising sign considering the 23-year-old could barely take the pain a few days ago. It doesn’t appear this is an ailment that’s going to heal anytime soon, which means he’ll just need to be smarter when attacking the hoop and rising above as he did.

This series was already expected to be close but if Ja Morant actually misses time, it will put the Grizzlies in serious trouble. Expect Tyus Jones to take over the starting point guard role if his teammate is unavailable in Game 2, while Luke Kennard should also see more minutes.

So to answer the question, is Ja Morant playing tonight? It’s still up in the air.