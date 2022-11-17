Published November 17, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Ja Morant has rapidly become one of the top players in the NBA and former player turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins is calling him must-see TV.

.@KendrickPerkins is here for more Ja Morant 🍿 "He's the most electrifying, exciting player in today's game. … he is culture for the league." pic.twitter.com/kjq2WrYlxo — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 16, 2022

“He’s not going to give you one highlight, he’s not going to give you two highlights, he’s going to give you three to five highlights in one game and have you saying, ‘God Bless America,'” Perkins said. “He’s everything you want in a franchise guy.”

Ja Morant has suited up in 13 of the Memphis Grizzlies 15 games this season and he’s off to a career year. He’s putting up 29.3 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 48 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three-point range. He was named to the All-Star team last season for the first time in his career and he is well on his way to his second appearance.

As to Perkins’ other point, Morant has certainly become a league pass favorite with his jaw-dropping athleticism and highlight reel plays. Each game he might throw down a massive dunk or two. Not all of his highlights are above the rim though.

The Grizzlies are off to a somewhat decent start, They are currently 9-6 and sit in sixth place in the Western Conference standings. They have lost consecutive games after winning two in a row. They had a strong postseason run last year and if they hope to recapture that momentum, they will certainly need Morant to continue to play like the franchise player he is. It’s a good bet that he’ll prove Kendrick Perkins right.