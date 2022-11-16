Published November 16, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Challenge Ja Morant at the rim at your own risk. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard reminded the rest of the NBA of what he is capable of in midair Tuesday night when he unloaded a ridiculously athletic dunk against the New Orleans Pelicans.

During a possession in the third quarter, Ja Morant saw a clear pathway to the basket and exploded to the basket with bad intentions. Pelicans guard CJ McCollum tried to protect the rim but there was really no way he was going to stop Morant from stuffing one home considering Morant’s momentum and absurd athleticism that allowed him to do this.

JA MORANT WENT FOR THE WILD HAND-SWITCH DUNK 😱pic.twitter.com/1Nnq1XybiF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 16, 2022

Soon after that crazy Ja Morant finish, Twitter got flooded with reactions from the NBA world.

That Ja Morant dunk was silly — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) November 16, 2022

Mem nop lit😂😂😂 — Fred VanVleet (@FredVanVleet) November 16, 2022

JA MORANT IS ABSURD. pic.twitter.com/ICRULYhGkG — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 16, 2022

Ja Morant is preposterously athletic. This man just switched hands on a dunk in the middle of a game. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 16, 2022

It’s scary what Ja Morant could do on the court. What makes him even more terrifying and harder to stop is that he is developing into an efficient three-level scorer. Morant entered the Pelicans game averaging 28.8 points per game on 48.0 percent shooting from the field, so far in the 2022-23 NBA season. He is also shooting over 40 percent from behind the arc. In other words, defenders are usually left to pick their poison against Ja Morant, who can use his explosiveness to blow by tight coverages or make outside shots if left wide open.

The Grizzlies are going to need more from Morant, especially with Desmond Bane expected to be sidelined for weeks due to an injury. With the way he’s playing, Morant could be putting up more insane performances in the coming days.