My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Heading into Game 3 of the Memphis Grizzlies first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, all eyes were on Dillon Brooks and LeBron James. Brooks called out James after the Grizzlies Game 2 win, and everyone was expecting James to put together a big outing to show up Brooks. Instead, Brooks got ejected early in the third quarter for hitting James in his groin, leading to a pretty hilarious response from Kendrick Perkins.

While taking shots at James, Brooks mentioned that he pokes bears, and he didn’t seem to be phased by the potential repercussions that could come as a result of calling out arguably the greatest NBA player of all time. Instead, James got off to a hot start, and Brooks got tossed in the third, which led Perkins to pour honey on a picture of Brooks after he claimed he didn’t care about potentially poking bears.

Perkins is suggesting that, rather than making a big statement to James, Brooks instead just lathered himself up in honey to make himself more appetizing for James. And, well, considering how things just went in Game 3, with the Lakers pulling out a 111-101 victory, you can’t really argue with Perkins’ hilarious point here.

With the game officially in the rearview mirror, fans everywhere are going to be wondering if Brooks will be suspended for a game based on his hit on James. And while the series isn’t over, it’s seeming like Brooks made a bad decision to call out James in Game 2, and it will be interesting to see if the legendary forward goes looking for more honey in Game 4 if Brooks is on the court.